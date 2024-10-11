Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beer cost scotiabank arena

Here's how much beer costs at Leafs and Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena

Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors are set to get another season underway at Scotiabank Arena, with over one million fans expected to visit the venue over the course of the season.

And while it's one of the most visited venues in North America, don't expect to be getting any sort of discounts on your alcoholic drinks.

On a Friday tour of the venue, we got a sneak peek at how much drinks will cost fans during Leafs and Raptors games as well as concerts and other events.

And if you feel like the drinks have gotten more expensive compared to last year, there's a 25-cent increase from last season on average, for each given size.

The cheapest alcoholic drinks start at $13.25 and only go upwards from there.

Here's a breakdown of the types of alcohol offered at the venue (note: there may be additional drinks offered not shown here).

Domestic: Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Miller Lite
Premium: Coors Original, Blue Moon, Hop Valley, Creemore, Vizzy, Coors Seltzer, Arizona Hard Iced Tea
Imported: Madri, Heineken, Strongbow Cider

And here's the cost of each drink classification, per signage up in the arena on October 11:

beer cost scotiabank arenaThe Leafs kick off their home schedule for the season on Saturday, October 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Raptors get things going on October 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau|The Bold Bureau/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto's most scenic skating rink is being revived after shutting down

Here's how much beer costs at Leafs and Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena

New Toronto Maple Leafs player has yearbook pic foreshadowing future

Toronto founders of Boardball take their pitch to Dragons' Den

Streamer Adin Ross calls out Canada's Wonderland saying park owes him a refund

People in Ontario have a lot to say about Doug Ford wanting to Las Vegas-ify Niagara Falls

Toronto Blue Jays fan pops the question with adorable baseball card proposal

There are doubts soccer superstar Lionel Messi will play this weekend in Toronto