Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
rogers centre renovation

People are already complaining about the new Rogers Centre renovations

Baseball fans got a taste of the latest round of the Rogers Centre's ongoing $400 million renovation on Monday night when the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Seattle Mariners for their home opener.

The new field dimensions and reconfigured seating were mostly well-received by fans, but, just like last year, others are grumbling about one specific change introduced in the latest upgrades to the 35-year-old facility.

People tuning in to watch the televised broadcast of the home opener seemed a bit taken aback by changes to the centre-field view of the stadium's rebuilt backstop, which looks completely unrecognizable from how it appeared last season.

Some had difficulty focusing on the action with the new view. One viewer called it a "totally strange view from the pitcher on TV now [for] Jays games. The green lower wall can't stay, it's blinding and annoying."

One user complained, "the new TV pitching and batting view at the Rogers Centre is brutal to look at! The neon ads next to the cold grey wall... what an awful design."

"The TD seats behind home plate at Rogers Centre make for such an ugly view on TV," said another user.

Others weren't too bothered by the new setup.

Some took issue with the new wall dividing the wealthy premium seatholders from the crowd above, and how this wall cuts off near the top of the camera angle.

A similar situation occurred last year when the stadium's Outfield District renovations were revealed, and rowdy fans got a bit too heated with visiting bullpen pitchers.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
