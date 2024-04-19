Here's how much it costs to see a Leafs vs Bruins playoff game in Toronto

If you're wondering how much it costs to see the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against division rival the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL playoffs, the answer is, well, a lot.

The buds will kick off a best-of-seven series with two games in Boston on Saturday and Monday, before returning to Toronto to play game three of the series before a home crowd at Scotiabank Arena.

Anyone hoping to catch the action in person will have to fork over some big bucks, though, as tickets are being sold at a premium — some far higher than originally priced thanks to the all-too-familiar work of Ticketmaster resellers driving prices through the stratosphere.

As of Friday morning, ticket prices available for the series' first home game next Wednesday range from $222.25 for an obstructed standing-room-only view to seats re-selling for north of $3,000 in the lower bowl.

The most expensive single tickets listed at their original price are first-row seats in sections 107 and 109, selling for just over $1,800 with taxes and fees included.

However, resales are driving some prices higher. The most expensive seat available overall is a seat in row 3 of section 119, which is re-selling on Ticketmaster for $2,550 plus taxes and fees for a grand total of $3,072.75.

Lower bowl tickets are reselling for even higher prices for the potential game six matchup on May 2. One pair of second-row tickets in section 107 retails for $7,230, which comes out to an astonishing $3,615 per ticket.

There are still plenty of somewhat affordable (relatively speaking, at least) seats for this possible game six selling at their original prices, though you'll still have to fork over anywhere from $288.25 to $368.25 for a seat with an obstructed view.

In contrast, it is significantly cheaper to see a game at the TD Garden in Boston. Tickets for game one of the series on Saturday are priced for as low as $188 — and that's for a resold seat without an obstructed view.

Lower bowl seats are available for a cheap $390, a fraction of the prices to see the same teams square off a few days later in Toronto.

At that price, it would be cheaper to fly to Boston and attend a game there than to sit in lower bowl seating at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs will face off against the Bruins in Game 1 on Saturday night, with puck drop at 8 p.m.