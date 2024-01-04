First club devoted exclusively to pickleball is opening in Toronto this month

Pickleball is all the rage in Toronto — and around the world — these days, and the city is about to get its first ever club devoted exclusively to the trendy sport.

The aptly named The Jar (get it? pickles? jar?) is set to open in the Castlefield Design District this month, and it looks like the stuff of pickleball dreams.

It seems like all anyone can think about these days is pickleball. While sports and activities fads have come and gone (see: slacklining, spikeball), the paddle sport that first grew in popularity among the 50+ snowbird population doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.

Toronto brothers Dylan and Spencer Janes — who are not 50+, but rather both in their 20s — saw the potential, and took it upon themselves to open the city's first exclusive pickleball club.

"There is huge demand for places to play pickleball in central Toronto," says Spencer. "It's addictive, easy to learn, and can be quickly enjoyed by all ages and skill levels."

Four indoor courts ensure that pickleholics can play year-round, unaffected by the cold, damp reality of the Toronto winter (and fall and spring, for that matter). Members get unlimited use with an $8 hourly court rental fee.

Memberships are priced at $125 per month or an annual fee of $1,350, which, in addition to as much pickleball as you could possibly want, also includes access to the club's other amenities.

Along with the courts, the club houses a sauna, cold plunge tub, a fitness centre, plus a lounge with wifi, TV, drinks and snacks for members to chill out (or heat up, if you're in the sauna) after their match.

The club, located in Unit 5 at 900 Caledonia Road, officially opens on Jan. 27, but members can enroll now through their website.