Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
maple leafs amelia dimoldenberg

Leafs fans are going wild about possible 'Chicken Shop Date' collab

Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Amelia Dimoldenberg sure has a way to get Toronto Maple Leafs fans talking.

The host of the popular web series Chicken Shop Date posted a series of tweets earlier this week looking to get in touch with both the Leafs and the NHL.

Starting in 2014, Dimoldenberg takes guests on a one-on-one meal at a chicken shop while chatting about their careers, lives, and anything in between.

While the show began with UK celebrities, it's since gone worldwide, as past guests for the show include Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Jennifer Lawrence, Lewis Capaldi, and Burna Boy, among countless other celebrities.

Though the posts on X didn't reveal any plans for a Leafs player to appear on the show, it's clear she's looking to do some sort of content with a hockey player.

And Leafs fans certainly took the inquiry from Dimoldenberg as an invitation to speculate about who could exactly be on the show, particularly after the Leafs X account gave the host a follow back.

Auston Matthews seemed to be the most likely candidate, given his track record of NHL success and name value across the world.

However, fans were clamouring for a collab with plenty of other players, with William Nylander also earning plenty of attention.

Interestingly, it wouldn't actually be the first Leafs connection to Chicken Shop Date. Earlier in 2023, rapper Central Cee rocked a Leafs hoodie on his episode of the show.

In any case, we should have an answer soon enough about whether Dimoldenberg was successful in getting in touch with Toronto's beloved hockey team.

Lead photo by

mapleleafs/ameliadimz
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly jokes that he loves Toronto traffic and weather

Leafs fans are going wild about possible 'Chicken Shop Date' collab

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie surprises fans with amazing piano skills

Comedian sneaks into Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena without paying

Five World Juniors hockey players told to surrender to Ontario police to face charges

People are trolling Tate McRae's ex after NHL All-Star Game headliner announcement

Former NBA player regrets not signing with 2019 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry traded to his fifth NBA team