Colton Pankiw, Daily Hive
Posted an hour ago
toronto maple leafs fans

Toronto Maple Leafs fan base voted as most annoying in the NHL

Colton Pankiw, Daily Hive
Posted an hour ago
Toronto Maple Leafs fans, whether you want to hear this or not, other teams' fans can't stand you.

Some Leafs fans may think this is ridiculous, while some may wear it as a badge of honour. Regardless of individual thoughts, a recent survey done by JFreshHockey confirms that the Leafs are the NHL's most annoying fan base.

Of the 3,620 individuals who voted, the Leafs came in as the most annoying fan base on 37 per cent of the ballots. The Ottawa Senators placed second with 10 per cent of the vote, while the Edmonton Oilers were third at 9 per cent. Rounding out the Canadian teams were the Montreal Canadiens who came in at fifth, the Vancouver Canucks at eighth, the Calgary Flames at 27th, and the Winnipeg Jets at 30th.

Another fun area of the survey showed which fan bases were the most hated by fans cheering for a particular team. For example, the fan bases Leafs fans find the most annoying, in order, are the Senators, Canadiens, and the Oilers. Meanwhile, Senators fans' three most disliked fan bases are the Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and the Canadiens.

The entire survey results can be found below.

While there are some surprising results in the survey, the Leafs fan base being voted as the most annoying comes as little shock. Their dominance in media attention often irritates individuals who don't cheer for them, and this proves it. Don't expect either to change anytime soon.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
