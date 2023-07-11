There's a huge water gun fight happening in Toronto this weekend

Temperatures in Toronto seem to be steadily climbing this summer, so you might be already devising cool-down strategies to keep yourself from melting during the pending heatwaves.

And Urban Playground Toronto, a Facebook group dedicated to organizing large-scale events throughout the city, has just the ticket to help you beat the heat: a huge water gun fight.

On July 15, the event will kick off at 2 p.m. in Berczy Park. But it's not just a free-for-all: the organizers have taken great care to implement some rules to keep things from devolving into absolute chaotic.

In fact, there are 16 rules in place, ranging from the obvious ("DO NOT terrorize the public.") to the environmentally-conscious ("Water balloons are messy: if you bring them, YOU ARE EXPECTED TO STAY AFTERWARD TO DO A THOROUGH CLEANUP because littering is a crime.").

But organizer Kfir Lavi says everyone who joins the event rarely causes any fuss.

"All those who join our events follow our rules of safety, and [leave] no trace after the event, so we are leaving as we came — just happier."

Other events the group has organized, like enormous pillow fights at Nathan Phillips Square, were so successful that organizers said they had no choice but to brainstorm new additions.

"Personally, I love having the answer to the call 'let's have fun,'" says Lavi.

"It always surprises me how many people are answering back to that call."

If you're not able to make this one (or are just looking to fill your social cal up with more fun events), Urban Playground has plans to host their second annual Float-eh Part-eh on July 29 at Woodbine Beach.