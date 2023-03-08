Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
First-ever Toronto WNBA game sells out presale almost immediately after launch

Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
To say that Toronto is hyped for the first-ever WNBA pre-season game played in Canada would be an understatement, and the upcoming professional-level women's basketball game is looking to be a sellout after seeing a huge demand from fans in presales.

The Minnesota Lynx will tip off against the Chicago Sky at Scotiabank Arena on May 13 in what is shaping up to be an historic event for the growth of women's basketball in Canada.

If you were hoping to see some of the biggest WNBA stars in their Toronto showdown this May, you are probably already out of luck.

A first presale for the game was launched on Monday to overwhelming demand, and the first block of tickets disappeared before most had the chance to scout out seats.

A second presale launched Wednesday morning to coincide with International Women's Day and proved to be another hot-seller, with tickets to the arena's more desirable lower-bowl seats selling out within minutes of the presale opening.

Just eight minutes after sales launched, lower bowl seats were already nearly sold out, and after just shy of 20 minutes, the last pairs had been scooped up, leaving only a handful of disconnected lower bowl seat, as well as some nosebleeds and gondola box tickets available.

Many of those trying to score seats in those hectic early few minutes of sales were met with warnings of extended wait times.

Within an hour of the tickets going on sale, availability had been reduced to just a handful of seats in each section, with any remaining hope of finding two or more tickets in range of each other lost by about 12 p.m. on March 8.

The rapid ticket sales are only underscoring what many already knew. Toronto is undeniably a market for expanding North American sports leagues like the WNBA, and the demand is clearly there based on this initial game.

Scotiabank Arena's over 20,000 seats will be packed for this first-ever WNBA appearance north of the border, a sellout draw that hopefully kicks down the door for a future league presence in Toronto.

Jack Landau
