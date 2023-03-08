Raptors 905 to make history with all-female crew for International Women's Day

The Raptors 905 are set to make history at Wednesday night's game with an all-female referee and broadcast crew for the first time in franchise history.

The celebration is part of the NBA G League team's second annual International Women's Night game, which aims to put the spotlight on women, their accomplishments, and contributions to the community.

"We are thrilled to host International Women's Night once again to honour the many talented and hard-working women in our community," said Tammy Sutton-Brown, Raptors 905 Associate Basketball & Franchise Operations.

"Our goal is to create a memorable experience by highlighting these women for their contributions to the game of basketball and beyond."

Happy International Women’s Day to our 905 fam 💜 pic.twitter.com/uUwAnMygAh — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) March 8, 2023

The broadcast crew will include former WBNA player and coach Ebony Hoffman and Canadian basketball player Miah-Marie Langlois.

WBNA player Napheesa Collier is also set to make an appearance at the game. Collier, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx, will be turning to Toronto to face off against the Chicago Sky for the city's first-ever WNBA game on May 13.

The jerseys worn by the players at tonight's game were also designed by a female artist.

The Raptors 905 will play against the Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga.