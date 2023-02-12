Toronto's model railroad club is giving a rare peek inside its home this month

To celebrate their 85th anniversary, the Model Railroad Club of Toronto is offering a rare peek inside its clubhouse. The general public hasn't been invited in since 2020.

Inside, you'll be able to check out the club's large model railway in action, as trains pass through small-scale versions of 1950s Central Ontario landscapes.

According to the railroad club's website, the model uses over 4,000 feet of track, and features a variety of true-to-life techniques that allow model trains to barrel through tunnels, over bridges, and pass through small towns.

The Model Railroad Club of Toronto will be hosting their anniversary event at 11 Curtis Ave.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Feb.19, 20 and 26. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children, $12 for seniors, and $45 for families, and can be purchased at the door.