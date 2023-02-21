Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah shocks heartbroken fan with unexpected gift

There is still a chill in the air here in Toronto, but the run-up to MLB spring training has begun south of the border, and one Blue Jays fan is extra excited for the upcoming season after a heartwarming interaction with one of the team's biggest stars.

Ace starting pitcher and all-around nice dude Alek Manoah has turned one fan's sorrow into happiness, answering the prayers of a decades-long Blue Jays lover.

A fan reached out to the pitcher on Twitter after losing an autographed ball, hoping that Manoah could assist in replacing it. It seemed like a longshot ask, but the 25-year-old rising star is not one to disappoint his fans.

So Manoah replied directly to Kristy, offering her a whole lot more than just a replacement for the lost memorabilia.

Manoah offered the fan free tickets to a home game in the upcoming 2023 season, and the promise that he would personally hand-deliver a replacement ball to their seat at the Rogers Centre.

Hey sorry to hear that! If you guys live in Toronto, I would like to invite you to a game when the season starts. Tickets on me, I will deliver a ball to you directly in person. Nobody will steal it this time. How does that sound? https://t.co/TAATABCXCv — MANOAH (@Alek_Manoah6) February 17, 2023

The 64-year-old Kristy, who suffers from fibromyalgia, degenerative disc disease, and migraines, was clearly overjoyed by the athlete's generous gesture.

OMG! I have no words right now...tears are rolling down my face. OMG! Yes, I live in Toronto. This will be the best birthday EVER!!!! May I DM you

OMG pic.twitter.com/JZRANo3dzu — Kristy (@Kristy84290285) February 17, 2023

Manoah is well known for his acts of kindness and charity and is fast earning a reputation as one of the kindest people in baseball.

Manoah tells blogTO that "being able to have amazing fans and such great support means the world to me."

"That baseball meant so much to her that she went out of her way to reach out to me, so, I wanted her to feel special and not only get a ball but meet her and hopefully create a relationship where she will be a fan for life!"

I’m a huge fan of the jays and baseball in general..but baseball is just a game what is better is a great human being. You’re family should be so proud of the human being that you are at such an young age..good luck this year as I will be following you…🙌🙌💪💪🙏🏻⚾️ — Peter Colarossu 🇨🇦 (@colarossu) February 18, 2023

The lucky fan tells blogTO that she's been a fan of Manoah since he first set foot on the mound, and is her favourite pitcher of the current Jays era.

She says that her sister purchased the initial ball via a third party, and when the Canada Post parcel failed to arrive, she came to the conclusion that it was likely stolen.

"It was heartbreaking for me," she says. "I've loved the Blue Jays for decades. I watch on TV/ or if I can get to a game(s) , but either way, I watch all 162."

Kristy says that "contacting Alek directly is not something that I would normally do, but friends prompted me and I had nothing to lose."

"When he contacted me, I literally started crying my eyes out in disbelief. Running around, tears rolling down my face, a knot in my stomach; I couldn't believe it. Things like this don't ever happen to me," she concluded.

In 2022, the pitcher called out internet trolls for fat-shaming teammate Alejandro Kirk and later donated a $100,000 sponsorship to a Canadian organization providing children access to organized sports.

Manoah is a fan favourite on and off the field, winning over fans with both his heat over the plate and his public image. When one commenter suggested baseball players dislike Canada, Manoah defended the country and its fanbase, further winning the hearts and minds of the nation.

One of Toronto’s classiest guys 🫶🏼 — Victoria Stewart 🏒⚾️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@victoriastewxrt) February 17, 2023

It's been a huge off-season for the pitcher, who was engaged to his longtime girlfriend to kick off the new year.