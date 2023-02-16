Toronto fitness club forced to abruptly close and relocate after building sold

One of Toronto's best fitness clubs is getting booted from its current address and being forced to relocate.

The Rosedale Club is an 18,000-square-foot haven for those who love to get their sweat on, known for its architecture and extensive equipment selection.

They've now posted an announcement on their social media letting people know about the position they're in right now.

Dated February 15, it says that they'll be ceasing operations at 920 Yonge St. this very week because the building has been sold. The club has been located at the address for over six years.

"Although we have been trying to negotiate with the new owners to retain the space, they have just informed us that they intend to use the space for their own purposes," reads the announcement. "The agreement provides for them, vacant possession of the space at the end of February 2023."

The club is already in the process of relocating to a new space on Yonge St. that's newly renovated and should be about the same size as their old spot.

"We were blindsided by this news, and we realize that this will be a shock to everyone, both members and staff."

They ask that anyone with questions email them, and stay tuned to their social media for relevant updates.

Someone wrote to blogTO saying "countless members are livid" that "Toronto's most luxurious gym" is closing "with less than 48 hours notice to members."

Rosedale Club posted an update to their Instagram story on Thursday afternoon, saying memberships are frozen with no fees until the grand opening of the new location, and that unused days after February 17 and paid in full memberships will be credited at the new location.

"As soon as we have a tentative opening date we will ensure everyone knows," reads the story.

The Rosedale Club will be ceasing operations at 920 Yonge St. by end of day February 17.