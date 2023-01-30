Sports & Play
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

skates and sounds college park

Toronto is getting DJ skate nights on a downtown skating trail every weekend

Sports & Play
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're in search of the best way to beat the "February blahs," then look no further. Skates & Sounds, presented by Downtown Yonge BIA is officially back for its third season full of music, skating, and more. 

Every Friday this February at College Park, a different DJ will fill the air with music featuring a range of themes. 

The free events will give you plenty of reasons to get outdoors this winter season, whether you enjoy dancing along to today's hottest tracks or trying your luck at ice skating. 

Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail will open for skating with free skate rentals (subject to availability). 

You can also check out The Encompass Installation at College Park, which features LED-lit swings and provides the perfect photo op. The installation is on display from Feb. 3-27. 

Each week, Skate & Sounds has a distinct theme and will feature a different DJ. 

Skate & Sounds takes place every Friday in February from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at College Park, which is located at 444 Yonge Street. 

Lead photo by

Downtown Yonge BIA at Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto is getting DJ skate nights on a downtown skating trail every weekend

Baseball star Joey Votto keeps showing up to play at chess club in Toronto

Everyone incorrectly thinks a Toronto Blue Jay is dating Margot Robbie

Uproar at Toronto gym over membership fees results in flurry of one-star reviews

Maple Leafs fan passes away after watching 'bucket list' win

Toronto Blue Jays players went full tourist mode on a team trip to Niagara Falls

Rogers Centre renovations to make it easier for Toronto Blue Jays to hit home runs

You can skate through a forest on top of a mountain in Ontario