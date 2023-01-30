Toronto is getting DJ skate nights on a downtown skating trail every weekend

If you're in search of the best way to beat the "February blahs," then look no further. Skates & Sounds, presented by Downtown Yonge BIA is officially back for its third season full of music, skating, and more.

Every Friday this February at College Park, a different DJ will fill the air with music featuring a range of themes.

The free events will give you plenty of reasons to get outdoors this winter season, whether you enjoy dancing along to today's hottest tracks or trying your luck at ice skating.

Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail will open for skating with free skate rentals (subject to availability).

You can also check out The Encompass Installation at College Park, which features LED-lit swings and provides the perfect photo op. The installation is on display from Feb. 3-27.

Each week, Skate & Sounds has a distinct theme and will feature a different DJ.

Skate & Sounds takes place every Friday in February from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at College Park, which is located at 444 Yonge Street.