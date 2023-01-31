Toronto's most over-the-top backyard skating rink is back this winter

Toronto's most magnificient backyard skating rink is officially back for another season, and this year, the "landmark in the making" is welcoming several NHL alumni t0 join in on all the action.

The Rink of Dreams, located in North York, is half the size of a standard NHL rink and built with a refrigerated ice-making system. The rink opened for the season in late 2022, and will be welcoming a group of ice hockey superstars this winter.

The Rink of Dreams is set to host Baycrest Foundation fundraisers and Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Alumni as a lead-up for the annual Scotiabank Pro-Am for Alzheimer's in Support of Baycrest.

The event takes place on Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on North York resident David Weiss' backyard rink at 180 Sandringham Drive.

The event will feature 3-on-3 scrimmages every 20 minutes and three Toronto Maple Leafs NHL alumni, including Dan Daoust, Mike Krushelnyski, and Nik Antropov.

There will also be a free skate/kids state period, and the opportunity to get autographs from the alumni.

In 2021, the rink was upgraded with a series of impressive improvements, including an updated lighting system, customized outdoor weatherproof lights, moving beam lights, and a mini Zamboni made specifically for smaller-sized rinks.

"It's all about the people," owner David Weiss previously told blogTO. "Meeting new people and having the people that experienced The Rink of Dreams last season come back for more. The Rink of Dreams helped us develop so many new friends and friendships that are precious and priceless."

"We wanted to combine the indoor ice experience which comes with lighting, sound and perfect ice with the outdoor ice experience which comes with breathtaking views."