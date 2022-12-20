Sports & Play
rogers centre renovations

New food and drink stations coming to the Rogers Centre in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays have been regularly providing fans with sneak peeks into the $300 million multi-year renovation project that is well underway at the Rogers Centre. 

In the most recent exclusive preview, the Blue Jays posted a rendering of a supposed concession stand called "The Stop" that's due to begin operations in 2023, according to the tweet. 

The social space is adorned with subway-themed wallpaper, concession stands of course, and lots of TVs for fans to stay tuned into all the action. 

Lots of people were both intrigued and little confused, with most wondering if any menu changes would be made to the concession stands. 

One menu item seemed to reign most popular, and was requested again and again by interested fans. 

After seeing the TTC-themed wallpaper in the social space, many fans naturally hoped that subway station patties would be sold as well. 

Another person was reassured by the Blue Jays that the renovated social space would be worth the wait. 

The Blue Jays provided yet another sneak peek into one of the social spaces on Monday. 

The rendering shows a walk-up bar at Rogers Centre with all your boozy fixings, from red wine to refreshing beer. 

Some of the future upgrades to the stadium include patio-style seating on the 500 level, as well as two new social decks. 

Much of the work so far has consisted of tearing down 500 level seats, and installing new structural steel. However, the most recent renderings provide an exclusive look at how the stadium's social spaces will look like on game day. 

Phase one of the project is set to be finished just in time for next season's home opener. 

@BlueJays
