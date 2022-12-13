Sports & Play
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
rogers centre renovations

Blue Jays give another sneak peek inside Rogers Centre renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays' $300 million multi-year renovation project is in full swing at Rogers Centre, and the baseball team just gave another exclusive look into the exciting upgrades. 

The Blue Jays provided an update on the teardown on their social medias today, showing the progress construction workers have made so far in the completely gutted Rogers Centre

Staff are seen installing new structural steel, pouring concrete, and working hard to revamp the 1989-built dome just in time for the Jays' 2023 home opener. 

Last month, the Jays announced that the first major stage of the renovation was complete, and that construction crews were beginning to build the stadium's new infrastructure. 

All 500 level seats - nearly 17,000 of them - were torn out during the first phase of the project. Over the 35 day demolition phase, the Blue Jays said the average construction crew size was 110 workers, six days a week. 

2.2 million pounds of materials, including concrete, steel, and metal have been recycled in the process. 

Some of the future upgrades include patio-style seating on the 500 level, two new social decks, and elevated seats near the foul poles that puts fans closer to the action. 

There's also plans to build a room for the Blue Jays' families, a 5,000 square foot weight room, and staff locker rooms. 

The multi-year project's second round of renovations will begin in the 2023-2024 offseason, and includes renovations to the 100 level infield, more premium social spaces, clubhouses, and player facilities. 

New 500 level seats will be delivered in January 2023, and phase one of the project is set to be finished just in time for next season's home opener.

