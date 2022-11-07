Toronto fitness studio permanently closes because rent was too high

A national chain of spin gyms has just closed one of their popular Toronto locations.

Ride Cycle Club has locations in Vancouver and Calgary, and used to have two in Toronto, but has now permanently closed one of those locations.

The cycle clubs are known for their full-body workouts accompanied by unique playlists and led by instructors with lots of personality.

Ride Cycle had opened up one of their Toronto locations in the space formerly occupied by Soulcycle, which was another spin club with a cult following that shut down suddenly without notice, leaving people in the dark.

While this closure doesn't appear to have been quite as abrupt or controversial, it was also similarly sudden.

"It was perfect timing as our Bloor location had a fire and we had a team and bikes ready to go," a rep from Ride Cycle tells blogTO.

"The King St. landlords are fantastic, but the space and cost doesn't work for our business model."

Ride Cycle Club still has an Ossington location in Toronto, but their King West location is no more.

The last day for Ride Cycle Club's King West studio was October 30.