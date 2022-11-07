Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 18 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ride cycle toronto

Toronto fitness studio permanently closes because rent was too high

Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 18 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A national chain of spin gyms has just closed one of their popular Toronto locations.

Ride Cycle Club has locations in Vancouver and Calgary, and used to have two in Toronto, but has now permanently closed one of those locations.

The cycle clubs are known for their full-body workouts accompanied by unique playlists and led by instructors with lots of personality.

Ride Cycle had opened up one of their Toronto locations in the space formerly occupied by Soulcycle, which was another spin club with a cult following that shut down suddenly without notice, leaving people in the dark.

While this closure doesn't appear to have been quite as abrupt or controversial, it was also similarly sudden.

"It was perfect timing as our Bloor location had a fire and we had a team and bikes ready to go," a rep from Ride Cycle tells blogTO.

"The King St. landlords are fantastic, but the space and cost doesn't work for our business model."

Ride Cycle Club still has an Ossington location in Toronto, but their King West location is no more.

The last day for Ride Cycle Club's King West studio was October 30.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Fred VanVleet's adorable daughter stole the show at Raptors' press conference

Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season

Toronto fitness studio permanently closes because rent was too high

How to watch and stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Canada

Toronto's downtown skating trail opens for the season this month

Rogers Centre's interior looks completely unrecognizable as stadium is gutted

You can now actually bet on when Toronto will get its first snowfall of the season

Outraged Raptors fans want to start a petition to get better jersey designs