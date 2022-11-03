Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
raptors city edition 2023

Outraged Raptors fans want to start a petition to get better jersey designs

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Raptors fans got a first leaked glimpse at the team's 2022-23 City Edition jersey at the end of October, and many fans are taking to social media to call out a perceived lack of creativity in the design.

The backlash has been swift since leaked photos began to spread via social media on October 30, and the jerseys have been met with everything from memes to outright hatred for their simple look and resemblance to previous years' designs.

The team's subreddit — the second most-viewed team subreddit after that of the Los Angeles Lakers — has been a particularly lively hotbed of criticism, littered with memes at the expense of the new jersey design.

The leaked photo shows that the team has once again gone with OVO colours for its City Edition, to the disappointment of fans who were hoping for a change of pace.

Many want the team to get back to its roots with the classic expansion-era purple dinosaur look.

It's clearly a very important topic for some, including one fan who is now calling for a petition to get better jersey designs.

The fan calling for the petition on Reddit says, "The Raptors have had arguably the best jerseys ever made but In recent years the designs continue to get worse and worse. I feel like we need to make it well known more that were not happy with these jersey designs and want the same quality as before."

A few memes have taken specific aim at the team's oft-used chevron detailing, something a vocal group of fans seem to want to be put to bed for good.

If this all sounds familiar, Raptors fans have a bit of a reputation for reacting negatively to new jersey designs. It was just one year ago when a similar wave of criticism followed the reveal of the NBA's 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition team uniforms.

Lead photo by

@enra6ed
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

You can now actually bet on when Toronto will get its first snowfall of the season

Outraged Raptors fans want to start a petition to get better jersey designs

Anunoby has most classic 'O.G.' answer after record-setting Raptors win

Toronto Maple Leafs fan harasses team manager's grandma on social media

Scottie Barnes just proved he's the most relatable Toronto athlete ever

This is what the Toronto Raptors dressed as for Halloween

Thousands of treadmills are being recalled in Canada after people were injured

Someone climbed Toronto's Rogers Centre roof catwalk and the video is terrifying