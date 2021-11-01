Toronto Raptors just got a new jersey design and fans have strong opinions

It was 75 years ago today that the New York Knickerbockers and Toronto Huskies tipped off in Maple Leaf Gardens, marking the start of the inaugural Basketball Association of America (BAA) season, a league that would eventually become the NBA we know today.

75 years ago the @NBA tipped off in Toronto.



It’s only right that 75 years to the date we play the @nyknicks again. #NBA75



It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day pic.twitter.com/9064p2X6qv — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 1, 2021

This important moment in sports history seems to have been relegated to sidelines with the NBA's reveal of its 75th-anniversary jerseys, and some voices in the Twitterverse are calling it a missed opportunity.

The NBA's 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition team uniforms were designed to pay homage to the greatest moments of each franchise, packed with subtle and hidden references to pivotal team moments.

For the Toronto Raptors, it seems like we got a mashup of the early years and the more recent successes with the classic dribbling raptor logo of the franchise's beginnings crossed with the black and gold OVO alternate jersey look of the modern squad.

Take a closer look at the @Raptors 2021-22 City Edition uniform! 👀 pic.twitter.com/YPebLkTxNP — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) November 1, 2021

People are definitely liking the look of the new jerseys, but some fans seem conflicted about the lack of representation for the pre-Raptors Toronto franchise that holds undeniable historical importance.

we want husky jerseys but fire — ryan (@wazoomay) November 1, 2021

And this isn't just a few tweets, there are dozens wondering aloud why the defunct Toronto Huskies are not represented.

Sue the NBA for not giving us a 75th anniversary jersey — Scottie’s Burner (4-3) (@ScottieBurner) November 1, 2021

The Raptors already have a Huskies legacy uniform introduced back in 2009 and used regularly in the years since.

They robbed us of huskies jerseys — Brennan (@EspinalForMVP) November 1, 2021

While the blue and white Huskies look will return this season to mark 75 years, it looks like it will be the same old jersey we've seen in previous years.

Make a Huskies 3rd edition jersey!!! pic.twitter.com/ntjdIYhnGk — .🦉. (@HR_6IX) November 1, 2021

Still, despite some minor complaints, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive, and it looks like most people are already buzzing about the chance to buy these new-look jerseys for themselves.

Take my money already and drop them — Obaid (@Obaxxd99) November 1, 2021

Fans won't have to wait too long, as the NBA has announced that the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms will be available for sale on Nov. 15.

The Toronto Raptors will celebrate 75 years since the NBA's predecessor began play with sort of a rematch of the ages, the Raps facing off against the New York Knicks just like the Huskies did generations before.