Fans are calling new Toronto Raptors jerseys 'boring as hell'

The Toronto Raptors’ newest alternate jersey has leaked, again.

The 2022-23 Raptors "City Edition" jersey first leaked in February, along with the rest of the other City Edition alternate jerseys around the league.

Photos of the jerseys up on a sale rack leaked in recent weeks, which even caused some fans to consider an official petition against the repeated use of jerseys.

New photos surfaced showing the Raptors 2022-23 City Edition jersey, thoughts? pic.twitter.com/iwTqEudFMr — ‏ً (@enra6ed) October 30, 2022

Based on the leaks so far, it seems like the Raptors are sticking with the black-and-gold OVO theme inspired by official team ambassador Drake and his branding.

And most recently, a photographer's website leaked the photos of Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes in the jerseys, which have since been taken down — but not before Twitter user cyan_924 shared the image that all but confirms it'll be what Toronto wears at some point this season.

Boring as hell they’d look better with dinosaurs on them https://t.co/bYskAtEKvF — yeah (@GuardiansPlzWin) November 8, 2022

It's the sixth black-and-gold jersey in Raptors history, all of which have come since Drake was named an official team ambassador ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Fans definitely had strong opinions about the jersey. Not many of them were all that positive though, with fans either tired of the colour scheme or wishing there was a bit more purple or the old dinosaur logo involved.

Tell us how you really feel, Raptors fans.

The official announcement of the jerseys is expected later this month, though it’s just gravy at this point. Maybe before then, someone in the MLSE Marketing department will see the reaction to the jerseys and change their mind, though.