10 restaurants where you can watch the Cricket World Cup in Toronto

The 2022 Cricket World Cup is one of the most anticipated sports events this fall. Broadcasting live from Australia, the competition runs for almost a month starting on Oct 16 and will be shown at select bars and restaurants throughout the city.

Here's where to watch the 2022 Cricket World Cup in Toronto.

Offering 38 flavours of wings, this pub near Yonge and Eglinton has 30 big-screen TVs and a game room featuring a pool table, dart boards and table tennis. Open until 2 a.m., you can watch the first match of the World Cup, where Sri Lanka and Namibia will face off.

This laid-back sports bar on College Street offers 24 types of beer, all-day breakfast and multiple screens to watch a match with your friends. Open from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., they will be showing the Cricket World Cup when the matches are on in Australia, which is often near midnight in Toronto, until the pub closes.

This sprawling pub near the Rogers Centre has HDTVs where you can catch the match with your meal. If the first game at midnight on Sunday is too late for you, no need to worry, they'll show some more matches until the end of the World Cup on Nov. 13. A few matches will start at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST which seems like a more reasonable hour.

This tavern in the Junction opened its doors in 1995 and boasts 30 TVs and two big screens showing a variety of sports, including the Cricket World Cup. You may not be able to catch the first game, but Shoxs will be playing the entire tournament.

This chain has four locations across the GTA but it's the one at Scarborough Village where they're open until 1 a.m. Wednesday to Saturday. They have multiple big-screen TVs, so you can come in and catch the Cricket tournament with a side of beer and specialty wings.

This sports bar with over 25 locations across Canada shows all major sports so you can partake in their bottomless soft drinks while watching the World Cup. Joe's is open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, so you can watch at least some of the cricket tournament live.

This pub at King and Church known for their over-the-top Caesars is open until 1 a.m. daily and will be showing the World Cup on their TVs. Catch the matches with their four-cheese dip or fried chicken lettuce wraps.

On the edge of Little Italy on College St., this recently revamped pub has pizza, sports and trivia nights. Open until 1:30 a.m. daily, you can catch the World Cup in their cottage-inspired pub.

This South Core spot has your pub grub down, with standards like poutine, nachos and wings. Sit outside on their patio, or head inside where they have HDTVs in every corner to watch the Cricket World Cup along with a mug of their craft beer. Open until 1 a.m., you'll be able to catch some of the cricket matches live.

This English-style pub down the street from St. Lawrence Market has lots of big-screen TVs to watch the Cricket World Cup. It's open until 2 a.m. daily so you'll be able to watch the match between the West Indies and Scotland, Namibia and Netherlands, and Scotland and Ireland, to name a few.