Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays rogers centre parking

The only thing worse than the Blue Jays' loss was the cost of parking near Rogers Centre

Tens of thousands of fans packed into the Rogers Centre this past weekend for the Toronto Blue Jays' AL Wild Card series versus the Seattle Mariners, and businesses around the dome were looking forward to a massive boost in business.

And that included parking.

One photo that made the rounds on social media showed a parking lot where prices were typically $25, marked up 100 per cent. And people were not pleased with the apparent gouging.

Motorists looking to stash their car in Impark's facility 344 at 65 Navy Wharf Ct., immediately west of the dome, had to fork over a full-day fee of $50, twice as much as a non-playoff game day.

The reaction to the post was universally negative. One fan did not mince words, accusing Impark of "price gouging" for raising prices.

Metrolinx's social media manager clearly jumped at the opportunity to remind baseball fans that they could save themselves a whole lot of money and hassle by taking public transportation to the game.

The apparently lucrative parking business even inspired one property owner to capitalize on their very distant driveway.

blogTO reached out to Impark, the company managing the lot, seeking an explanation for the sudden price increase, but was not provided with a sufficient explanation.

