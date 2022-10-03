Sports & Play
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
trudeau bungee jumping

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jumps 200-feet off a quarry

Sports & Play
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a faithful leap off the side of a crazy big quarry two days ago - but not to worry, he was attached to a bungee cord.

Trudeau and his two children Xavier and Ella-Grace visited the Great Canadian Bungee (GCB) in Chelsea, Quebec to make an epic 200-foot jump.

In a video posted by GCB, Trudeau is seen dressed in blue jeans and a plaid shirt as he gets strapped up for his monumental fall.

As he stands on the edge of the jumping platform, he takes a deep breath in (and maybe says "oh sh*t") as the workers give him a five-second countdown.

It appears the prime minister jumps without any hesitation, bravely plunging hundreds of feet below into the dark abyss. 

He even gets a little bit wet from a major head dunk in the quarry's waters.

Known as the "The Rock" at Morrison's Quarry, this site welcomes thousands of visitors year-round and is actually the highest bungee jump in all of Canada.

Of course, as with everything Trudeau does, the hate rolled in and it appears as a result, the GCB closed comments on their video. 

Lead photo by

Great Canadian Bungee
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jumps 200-feet off a quarry

Someone is selling bags of air from the Aaron Judge record-tying game in Toronto

Someone proposed with a Ring Pop at a Toronto Blue Jays game and got slapped

Toronto's Frankie Lasagna and Kyle Mulligan are now famous after missing home run ball

Judge ties Maris with 61st home run in Toronto but fan just misses out on ball

Toronto Blue Jays fan's playoff tickets revoked after correctly guessing presale code

10 provincial parks you need to visit in Ontario this fall

Yankees fan goes viral for completely losing it at Toronto Blue Jays game