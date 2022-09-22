Pascal Siakam just proved that he's the most generous man in Toronto again

Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam is known for his many good deeds and and overall generosity to our city.

And his latest charitable move is no exception.

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) announced that Siam and his foundation PS43 had donated to the Lincoln Alexander School of Law this past summer.

The donation helped TMU's newest law school to help broaden its Summer Experience Projects, to help students land law jobs for the summer.

"These summer positions typically involve working with frontline organizations that assist Indigenous, racialized, and other equity-deserving communities who are facing poverty, discrimination or other systemic barriers to the legal system and/or education, social and mental health services," according to a release from TMU"

"My father understood that education has the power to change lives and I try to honour this passion for learning through our work at PS43," said Siakam.

The school stated these organizations cannot often afford to hire summer students and as a result, opportunities for law students to lend their skills and learn were limited.

"Giving students at Toronto Metropolitan University's Lincoln Alexander School of Law the opportunity to contribute and learn from organizations that have the public interest at heart is exactly the kind of powering experience that can transform their futures."



One of these students, second-year student Shardaine Rowe Brown, who got to work with Justice for Children and Youth because of Siakam's foundation said it was an amazing opportunity.



"Mr. Siakam's donation to my law school not only allowed me to gain legal experience without financial anxiety, it also unlocked a new pathway for a potential career as a social justice lawyer. Mr. Siakam's generosity has directly impacted my future in a positive and meaningful way."

Siakam's foundation PS43 is a non-profit organization that "finds unique ways to make a different in the lives of children through education."

In September 2021, Siakam donated $100,000 to the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and in February 2022 he donated $25k to the Kickback Foundation.