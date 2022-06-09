Toronto is getting a street named after Raptors legend Kyle Lowry

Every Toronto Raptors fan knows in their battle-hardened heart that Kyle Lowry is the GROAT (greatest Raptor of all time). A statue is surely in the cards for the former Toronto point guard, or at least a nicer one than the temp job that appeared a few months ago, but Lowry is about to gain another honour.

The Raptors legend is about to have a street named in his honour.

Street naming honours for important personalities are typically honourary, but unlike the Raptors Way naming gracing Bremner Boulevard near the Scotiabank Arena, Kyle Lowry will have an entirely new street named in his honour, and this name will appear as more than just a footnote on street signs.

Lowry may be getting a full street named after him, but it won't be anywhere close to the arena where he spent nine years as a Toronto Raptor. The future Kyle Lowry Road is one of several new public and private roads that will serve a 60-acre plot at the northeast corner of Don Mills and Eglinton, known as Don Mills Crossing.

A ceremony will take place on Monday, June 13, to dedicate the new street names, which have been chosen to honour individuals "who have lived in the community and made significant contributions through their life's work — and one non-resident who gained Toronto's admiration and respect for his role in winning a major league championship for the city."

The eight new streets include Kyle Lowry Road and Champions Road to honour the 2019 Raptors' NBA Championship and one of the key players who made it happen.

Others will be named Mike Palmateer Road, Steve Podborski Road, Moriyama Drive, D'Angelo Way, Marjorie Hiley Road, and Quarrington Lane.

While some of the honourees like Mike Palmateer, Steve Podborski, Raymond Moriyama, and Marjorie Hiley will be in attendance, Lowry is apparently not on the guest list.

Lowry may be playing out the twilight of his NBA career as a member of the Miami Heat, but he will be back, the player stating that he intends to retire as a Toronto Raptor, even if on a one-day contract.