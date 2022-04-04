A Kyle Lowry statue has been spotted all over Toronto but reactions are mixed

Sunday marked the long-awaited homecoming for former Toronto Raptor and team legend Kyle Lowry, a return that fans had been anticipating since the beloved point guard and perhaps greatest Raptor of all-time (GROAT) was shipped to the Miami Heat in a 2021 sign-and-trade deal.

Toronto Mayor John Tory declared April 3rd 'Kyle Lowry Day' as the 36-year-old star was welcomed back to the city he spent nine years representing, a celebration that culminated in an emotional two-minute standing ovation when Lowry was introduced to a packed house at the Scotiabank Arena.

Fans roared in appreciation after a touching tribute video that highlighted Lowry's time in Toronto, and the emotion was evident on the great #7's face as he soaked in the love.

But while love for the video tribute seemed universal among fans, not everyone is in agreement over a stunt that had a roaming Kyle Lowry statue appear for photo-ops around the city.

The temporary life-size statue, created as part of a TSN promotion, made cameos in places like Jurassic Park next to the Scotiabank Arena, Nathan Phillips Square, and Polson Pier.

Kyle Lowry statue spotted around downtown Toronto. 👀 pic.twitter.com/A1D2tu2RMe — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 3, 2022

Many fans would agree that a Lowry statue is deserved, though the temp's appearance has been widely mocked on social media.

Let's hope a second one is in production. This doesn't look great. — Andrew Arbuckle (@Arbookla) April 3, 2022

Depicting Kyle in his celebratory pose upon winning the 2019 NBA Championship, some think the statue looks like a repurposed template from another sport.

Why does the statue make him look like a boxer? — Steven Chartrand (@StevenChartrand) April 3, 2022

Kyle Lowry's distinctive padded posterior was always joked about among fans, many now complaining that the statue that debuted on the weekend lacks the player's trademark junk in the trunk.

Gotta get that booty right. The whole statue is off is those shorts don’t fit right — -g- (@gpeezee) April 3, 2022

And it wasn't just a few derriere-related comments. Just scrolling through the comments, you'll find many tweets that make the statue and Kyle the…butt…of their jokes.

Only statue I respect pic.twitter.com/nbhSFhd0xa — Bdot (@IsThatBDot) April 4, 2022

And we haven't even covered the face yet.

Still struggling to find the resemblance — Soy El Único (@marcuskxng) April 3, 2022

A video about the statue shared on Sunday says, "they will build a permanent statue for you one day. Maybe it will immortalize a charge or capture that fire we fell in love with. But your true legacy, Kyle, was making us believe."

Statues are for legends.



And @Klow7 will get his one day.



The GROAT returns to Toronto on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QSQIXh97LJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 1, 2022

The video adds that Kyle will be "forever part of our basketball culture," and hopefully, that legacy comes with a better statue.