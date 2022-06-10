Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto blue jays traffic

Toronto Blue Jays ask mayor to end street closures so tourists can get to games easier

Toronto Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro wrote to Toronto Mayor John Tory in an open letter published this week asking him to put an end to ActiveTO programs along Lake Shore Boulevard West in an effort to allow those travelling to games from outside of the city to better access the Rogers Centre (forever also known as the Skydome).

 "We recognize ActiveTO played a crucial role in encouraging people to get outside and moving again, at a time when entertainment options were limited; however, the location of this program in 2022 drastically impacts fans' ability to access the ballpark on summer weekends, when baseball is a main attraction in the city," the letter reads.

"Many of our fans travel to Rogers Centre from outside of the GTA and taking public transit is not an option. Out-of-town fans are often not aware of ActiveTO and do not know to allocate extra travel time."

Despite the claim that public transit is not an option, no explanation is ever given as to why it's not an option. This includes the idea of partial public transportation, such as parking at a distant GO or subway station, and then riding a subway or bus over.

Needless to say, many users, including Metrolinx, were quick to point out this error in logic.

Meanwhile, others were quick to point out that ActiveTO programs are far from being the thing causing the most congestion in the city centre.

With City Council meeting on June 15th to revisit ActiveTO interventions, Shapiro and the Blue Jays may get their wish — but it's clear that they'll make a lot of local fans upset if that happens.

Lead photo by

Marcanadian

