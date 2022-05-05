The amusement park on the Toronto Islands is opening for the summer this weekend

The Centreville Amusement Park will be opening up for its 55th season on the Toronto Islands this weekend, with tons of fun rides and attractions.

The park features various attractions for kids of all ages such as bumper cars, swan rides, minigolf and an antique horse carousel.

Though many of the rides are ideal for smaller children, there are plenty of activities for teenagers and adults too like the haunted house and log ride.

There will also be fast food stands and restaurants spread throughout the park, serving classic carnival foods like hot dogs, pizza and cotton candy.

As we approach Mother's Day, the amusement park is giving all mothers free rides with the purchase of an all-day ride pass on May 8. Mothers can simply grab their tickets when the all-day ride pass is redeemed at the park.

The Centreville Amusement Park will be up and running throughout all weekends in May, including Victoria Day weekend. It will open at 10:30 each weekend and go anywhere from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. depending on the weekend.

Tickets range from $38 for an all-day pass for children over four, ($30 for children under four), $80 for a season pass and $122 for an all-day family pass.

You can find more information about tickets and dates on The Centreville Amusement Park's website.