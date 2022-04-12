Playoff tailgating is back for the Leafs and Raptors at Maple Leaf Square in Toronto

After a few years of restrictions, fans are finally able to go watch and support their favourite Toronto sports teams in person. With the return of playoff season, fans may have been left wondering if there were any official tailgate parties around to celebrate the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers this weekend, and to celebrate Scotiabank Arena has announced that the city's favourite tradition of playoff tailgating is returning to Maple Leaf Square.

Fans can watch the game on the big screen and cheer for their team at Maple Leaf Square along with thousands of other fans.

From giveaways to activities, special guests, and a live DJ, each tailgate party will be packed with a ton of fun things to do before the game starts.

Playoff tailgates at #ScotiabankArena are back! You can cheer for the @Raptors on the big screen at Maple Leaf Square alongside thousands of passionate fans starting this Saturday! Free mobile passes are required for entry this year and available at https://t.co/IUWq0CgcjY pic.twitter.com/IQ9a1h8MqH — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) April 12, 2022

The events will feature a Real Sports Apparel pop-up location for those wishing to upgrade their old merch, and the party will also have vendors to grab a bite or drink during the event. It's good to note that all these vendors will be cashless so make sure to bring contactless payment options.

For those who want to go to one of these tailgate parties, there have been a few changes to the attendance rules.

Fans must now register for a free mobile pass to attend these events. One fan can register for a maximum of four passes per game.

Passes for the Raptors Round 1 Game 1 Tailgate are now available, with passes for future games becoming available 48 hours before each confirmed game day.

Both the Raptors and Maple Leafs will host tailgate parties for home and away games.

Gates will open 2.5-hours before the start of the game, and will close at the end of the third quarter for Raptors games and the end of the second intermission for Leafs games.

Fans haven't been able to attend one of these events since 2019, so make sure to be quick to register for a pass if you plan on heading out to one.