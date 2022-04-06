Here's what the new upgrades to Toronto's Rogers Centre look like

The Toronto Blue Jays are back in the city and gearing up for their home opener on Friday for the first full season of Major League baseball played north of the border since 2019.

In advance of the start of the season, the Rogers Centre has been upgraded with some new features, including a massive new 8,000 square-foot screen and scoreboard combination, and blogTO got a sneak peek of the 33-year-old stadium's latest upgrades.

Check out the Rogers Centre's new screen and scoreboard and other cool features in this photo gallery.