Fans to return to Scotiabank Arena after Ontario updates capacity guidelines

After a couple of months of lockdowns and restrictions in place, the Ontario government made an announcement that they're ending the vaccine passport system.

The fast-tracked re-opening plan would expedite capacity limits being completely removed by Feb. 17, with all capacity limits ending on Mar. 1.

This means that sports fans can return to the Scotiabank Arena this month with the updated capacity guidelines.

Fans can return starting this week

On Feb. 17, fans can return to the venue at 50 per cent capacity and full capacity by Mar. 1 if cases are still dropping.

If cases remain high, Mar. 14 will be the new set date for full capacity at larger venues.

"Season seat members and the general public will begin receiving communications today to outline logistics for ticket allocations over the coming weeks," MLSE said in a statement.

MLSE also mentioned that decisions regarding vaccine mandate protocols will be in the coming days with public health officials.

"...MLSE is also grateful for the tireless work by the Provincial government and public health officials that will allow us to return to full operations in a safe manner for our employees, fans, and the community at large on March 1."

This news has fans excited as the Toronto Maple Leafs will have a home game on Feb. 17, the same day capacity limits are raised. The next couple of home games are on Feb. 19 and Feb. 24.

Looks like we’ll have 10,000 people at the Leaf game Thursday. It’s about time. pic.twitter.com/yFz2rRNYCS — HAW🇨🇦🏒🥅⚽️🎸 (@leafknowitall64) February 14, 2022

For fans of the Toronto Raptors, they'll be able to catch the first home game back at full capacity on Mar.1, with the next few home games on Mar. 3 and Mar. 4.

🤞The next time the @Raptors play a home game it will be in front of a full capacity crowd at the Scotiabank Arena on the second night of a back-to-back against the @BrooklynNets — boberto (@thebobert) February 14, 2022

Scotiabank Arena has been empty since mid-Dec. due to restrictions so fans are ecstatic to be able to return to an in-person game rather than catching it on TV at home.