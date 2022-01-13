This Toronto gym's social media is all about their balls and people are loving it

The popularity of TikTok and the fame it's been bringing everyday people and businesses has made the platform a huge focus for marketing teams trying to get a taste of the virality it offers.

One Toronto gym's hilarious strategy has brought them buzz reminiscent of No Frills' full-length album release and IHOP's brief life as IHOb, and it all has to do with their balls.

Pursuit OCR has an array of different agility activities in its vast indoor obstacle course, but for whatever reason, the ball pit seems to be what piques people's interest the most.

Along with the fact that ball pits are just a damn good, nostalgic time, people are curious about behind-the-scenes things like how the equipment is cleaned, especially amid the pandemic.

So, staffers decided to do some quirky and informational posts on the topic (as blogTO did when visiting the space in 2020) — and the ball innuendos were a natural step from there.

While creating content about the facility's cleaning processes a year or so ago, team member Darryl Linobo started making some ball jokes that peers and viewers alike found hilarious.

The puns, paired with the unique footage, resulted in hundreds of thousands of views on various posts, and even racked up 13.9 million on one viral vid in particular, which was posted with the simple caption "#balls."

"We try to make our content both informative and fun. It's a good way to keep people's attention when it comes to our safety procedures, especially during these times," Pursuit Marketing Manager Omii Thompson tells blogTO.

"We for sure will keep the same energy for all our content."

As many have noticed, staff have had a lot of fun with the voiceovers on all of their videos, with such lines as "How often do we sanitize our balls? Our balls get sanitized between every session, because nobody likes dirty balls."

When talking about Pursuit's ball cleaning machine in one post, Linobo explains "This will sanitize all the balls in the ball pit, plus touch all the other balls around the facility."

There's also this gem about filling the pit with replacement balls, said as Linobo holds two clear garbage bags full of the orange plastic spheres: "Once that's all said and done, we get our new ball sacks and fill our ball pit." He also at one point marvels, "Look at those clean balls!"

As Thompson notes, "People responded to it well and we ran with it. He truly is our version of David Attenborough."

Responded well is an understatement: with so many views, likes and comments, the brand's TikTok has amassed a following of 176,200 and counting.

Hopefully for them, it will mean business will be booming at their North Etobicoke location — which houses the biggest ball pit in Canada — whenever they're able to reopen and customers can come enjoy their balls in person.