Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
trinity bellwoods toronto

People are now downhill skiing at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto

Trinity Bellwoods Park has become the latest destination for downhill skiing for people in Toronto thanks to a huge dumping of snow.

Footage has been taken of people whizzing down the hills at the park on skis and sleds.

One person even actually built their own makeshift ski jump.

The person who tweeted out video of the park called it a "total wild Krieghoff scene," referring to a Dutch-Canadian painter famous for his depictions of winter.

Some people opted to ski more cross-country style through the snow at the park today.

One person even said they were jonesing for a snowball fight at the park.

Snow days in Toronto are probably most enjoyed by kids, who were out in full force on their toboggans.

It's just one of many ways to take advantage of the winter conditions in the city.

Lead photo by

Shawn Micallef

