People are now downhill skiing at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto

Trinity Bellwoods Park has become the latest destination for downhill skiing for people in Toronto thanks to a huge dumping of snow.

Footage has been taken of people whizzing down the hills at the park on skis and sleds.

One person even actually built their own makeshift ski jump.

Total wild Krieghoff scene at Bellwoods now pic.twitter.com/zGhHpwIlYe — Three Geese Radius (@shawnmicallef) January 17, 2022

The person who tweeted out video of the park called it a "total wild Krieghoff scene," referring to a Dutch-Canadian painter famous for his depictions of winter.

Skiiers into Bellwoods pic.twitter.com/sQWXhNnFwu — Andrea Bellemare (@andreabellemare) January 17, 2022

Some people opted to ski more cross-country style through the snow at the park today.

I’m bout a snowball fight at Trinity Bellwoods 🤔 — Lamar (@ltgrogan) January 17, 2022

One person even said they were jonesing for a snowball fight at the park.

We had to work today but kids needed their #snowday and we needed fresh air (and the cardio for me; pulling both kids there and back on the GT was a workout). Trinity-Bellwoods park was perfect for sledding and others were snowshoeing & skiing; get out there and enjoy the snow! pic.twitter.com/lbJH9x6UBM — Eric McGoey (@ericmcgoey) January 17, 2022

Snow days in Toronto are probably most enjoyed by kids, who were out in full force on their toboggans.

It's just one of many ways to take advantage of the winter conditions in the city.