Toronto gym is permanently closing and selling off all its equipment

Though the new wave of lockdown restrictions has not forced any sectors to completely close, businesses are feeling the heat of capacity restrictions and other rules imposed just before a busy holiday season.

While some bars, restaurants and gyms are choosing to close temporarily of their own, there are those we have lost permanently in recent weeks.

And, yet another fitness facility is adding itself to that list, though its reasons may not be the same as others.

The Studio Toronto, a well-appointed boutique studio opened earlier this year by interior designer and fitness buff Jaclyn Genovese, announced its impending closure late last week, citing the end of the lease of the space behind The Collective coworking space near Dufferin and Lawrence.

"As our lease is up February 1, I have decided to not extend and to instead spend the next few months devoting my time to my new family and my interior design firm," Genovese wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

She thanked her clients and also assured them that "this is not a goodbye, but instead, a see you soon," as she plans to host further fitness pop-ups in the future.

Genovese confirmed to blogTO that the last classes will be held at the facility on Jan. 16, and that she hopes to focus on prenatal, postpartum, and mama and baby classes in the future, the entrepreneur being a new mom herself.

According to the Instagram post, The Studio will be selling off its fitness equipment in the coming weeks.

"We are so appreciative to all of our trainers and clients, and to all of the new and old family and friends at The Studio who have made it out to support us over the last year," it continues.

"Thank you again for all of your love, support and getting strong with [us]."