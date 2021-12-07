A tactical helicopter squad just brought the Grey Cup to Hamilton in full Canadian style

Sports & Play
The CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats are set to compete against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this Sunday, December 12, on home turf during the 108th Grey Cup championship game.

Needless to say, Hamilton is excited.

Effectively the closest thing Canada has to the Super Bowl, the Grey Cup is a really big deal in football — one worthy of a truly royal escort to and from wherever it may be headed.

It even gets a seat belt.

The cup was first awarded all the way back in 1909 and, save for a few suspensions due to war, severe weather and most-recently a pandemic, CFL teams have been vying for the trophy anually ever since.

Fans seem similarly obsessed.

This time around, the Grey Cup is being held at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field, which itself sounds almost parodically Canadian but, I can assure you, is very real.

Also real were the duo of literal war planes that delivered the cup safely to Hamilton on Tuesday.

Same goes for the Mounties who escorted the trophy to its earthbound ride...

And the soldiers in what look like storm tropper helmets who accompanied the cup from Mount Hope, Ontario.

You see, while the sold out game is still five days away, Grey Cup festivities actually kicked off this morning in Hamilton, where two CH-146 Griffons arrived to present the cup at the city's Bayfront Park.

Hundreds of fans (I'm presuming of the Ticats) were present to greet the military helicopters, alongside Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and "various VIPS."

The Ticats beat out the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday to secure a place in this year's CFL finals, but it's worth noting that the game would have been played in Hamilton, regardless of who won.

Let's hope the teams playing this next game can keep their fights on the field.

Lead photo by

CFL

