Brawl breaks out at Toronto football stadium after Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat the Argonauts

It was a battle of Hamilton vs. Toronto yesterday as the Tiger-Cats defeated the Argonauts in a fierce fight that eventually spilled out well beyond the football field.

Video footage is currently circulating of what appears to be a physical altercation between some Argos players and a Ticats fan following the CFL's East Division Final at BMO Stadium in Toronto on Sunday.

Clips shared by attendees show Argos defensive back Chris Edwards walking through the crowd, followed by at least three other team members.

A fan dressed in full Tiger-Cats regalia, complete with a team flag worn as a cape, is then seen running up to Edwards and shoving him, prompting a mighty swing from the professional athlete.

Things got heated at the Toronto Argos VS. Hamilton Tiger Cats game earlier after a Ticats fan allegedly spit his beer into a players face.

It's not clear if this punch actually landed, but the obnoxious Ticats fan definitely got rocked by BMO security after wide receiver Dejan Brissett stepped in to help detain the rambunctious Hamilton-lover.

A second clip shot from a different angle shows the Ticats fan laying on the ground with at least three Toronto police officers and several security guards holding him down.

Some Argos players can be seen watching the melee, while others walk back to their locker room, clearly disappointed over their season ending.

Then, with hundreds of people looking on, members of the crowd push through the barrier gate separating players and police from fans. Cops and security jump into action to secure the area while the Argos fan filming can be heard shouting "Classy, Hamilton!"

Only thing we know for certain is BMO security lost control of the situation.

Toronto Police are investigating the incident, but have yet to release any details about who was involved, what caused the fight, and if any charges were laid.

When sharing the clip, 6ixbuzzTV reported that a Ticats fan prompted the altercation when he "allegedly spit his beer into a player's face."

"We are aware of the situation and we are reviewing it. We won't comment further at this time," said a CFL spokesperson to blogTO on Monday morning.

MLSE, which acquired the Toronto Argonauts in 2018, has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Thanks for following on this little bird app. Y'all truly are the best.

One game attendee tweeted that "a couple fans got bloody noses" but that they had observed no other injuries.

"Ticats fans were taunting the players so they ran at them lol," wrote the fan, who later noted that they had also seen someone get kicked in the face.

With Sunday's 27-19 victory, The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have secured a spot in the 108th Grey Cup championship.

The Ticats will face off against the defending champions, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, on December 12 on home turf at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field.