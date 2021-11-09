Dalano Banton gets standing ovation in Toronto but fans don't like his hat selection

Dalano Banton is a Toronto native, the first Canadian ever drafted to the Toronto Raptors and has become a quick fan favourite in his rookie season with the team, putting up numbers far exceeding what's expected from a second round pick.

With all of that in place, it's no surprise that his recent appearance at a Toronto Maple Leafs game got a standing ovation from the home crowd, as fans showed their support for the hometown hero as he donned the blue and white Maple Leafs jersey.

What was a surprise however, is the other piece of sports gear he was wearing.

Plenty of Toronto sports faithful noticed the Yankees hat that Banton wore to the game, and sent a few lighthearted messages his way reminding the Raptors rookie which city he reps.

Gonna have to fix that Yankees hat @DALANOBANTON 😤 — Ty (@unTymely) November 9, 2021

Many of the replies to the Raptors video showing Banton at the Leafs game wasted no time in pointing out that the Yankees hat needs to be swapped out for a Jays hat ASAP.

No way this man is wearing a Yankees hat — casual blue jays and raptors fan club ➐ (@CheatrZS) November 9, 2021

Some even went as far as suggesting the Jays should send him some local merch of his own as clearly he must not have a Jays hat if he's repping the Yankees in public.

This hat is missing a little bird — Fresco's Fish&Chips (@frescosfishchip) November 9, 2021

With baseball season having ended last month, Dalano Banton has plenty of time to fix this fun little error and add some more blue and white gear to his collection so the city's newest favourite athlete can continue to do Toronto proud.