Here's how much it costs to get Toronto athletes to wish you a happy birthday

If you're famous enough, you can monetize just about anything these days, even something as low-effort as a quick video shoutout to a stranger.

Tens of thousands of stars have already gotten in on the paid shoutout and endorsement game through Cameo, a platform that connects you with public figures ranging from A-listers you've definitely heard of down to Z-lister YouTubers.

Cameo is actually pretty hilarious, and it's the only place you can buy a ranting delusional birthday greeting from former NYC mayor and disgraced lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

There are a lot of desperate, cash-strapped celebrities who will likely squint while reading your custom greeting off a cue card, but there are also plenty of well-liked, highly-paid celebs and sports stars getting in on the fun too.

And you can even get a custom shoutout from some big (and not-so-big) names, both current and former, from the Toronto sports world.

If you're looking for a real Toronto sports star, former Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar, who now plays for the New York Mets, will give you a personalized video within 24 hours of your request. Hopefully, a video free of his past insensitive remarks.

If you want it for personal use, like a birthday greeting or congratulations on a big event, you could get a shoutout from Superman himself for $186. But if you want a corporate shoutout, that's gonna cost you ten times as much.

Okay, so maybe that's a bit too pricey for some. Well, you could have a custom video from another member of that memorable mid-2010s Jays squad.

The lower-profile Ryan Goins, now kicking around the minor leagues, will give you a custom shoutout video for just $93 for personal use and $651 for corporate.

As the price lowers, we stray much further from "sports heroes" and much closer to the "where are they now" category.

Former Leafs' goalie Andrew Raycroft never had much of an impact, losing his position to famously terrible Vesa Toskala (remember that career-defining goal let in from beyond centre ice?) and eventually ending up playing in Europe.

The now-retired goalie is perhaps best known as being the subject of what proved to be a disastrous trade for future star goalie Tuukka Rask. Raycroft is offering Cameo appearances for $36 ($186 for businesses)

NBA players are also getting in on the easy cash, including former Raptor Terrence Ross, now with the Orlando Magic. Ross' Cameo page is currently set as "temporarily unavailable," but for when he’s back online, his prices start at $87 for a video.