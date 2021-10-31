Vaughan just got an indoor shooting range where you can also drink

Shooting airguns and drinking is certainly one way to blow off steam after many long and stressful months, and a new place is opening in Vaughan where you can do both.

Longshots shooting range and lounge just opened up on Oct. 28 at 41 Gaudaur Rd., imitating a regular shooting range style with paper targets and realistic replicas of actual firearms. The age limit to participate is eight years old.

The space is unexpectedly filled with art, with selfie moments like a group of sexy mannequins holding guns that you can pose with.

Grab-and-go cuisine from an evolving menu won't be dissimilar to the food at a restaurant the Longshots owner previously operated. Their liquor license also permits them to sell beer and wine.

"I had been trying to decide what my next trick was going to be after the restaurant's spectacular failure," Nikki Hall, who formerly ran Koek Koek, tells blogTO.

She decided on something that would be like the axe throwing craze, but different, and actually started working on the concept about three years ago.

"We have weathered a pandemic, location changes, legal issues, insurance issues, taste testing, robotics engineering, prototype trials and much construction. Three years later and we've finally done it," says Hall.

No reservations are required for the first come, first serve experience, and $10 gets you 30 rounds with a rifle or pistol. Those who are a minimum age of 25 years can try their hand at an air javelin with 10 rounds for $20.

"We custom drew shooting targets that were fun and would be proprietary to our company, including things like The Donald," says Hall.

"The response so far has been overwhelming. The goal is to open multiple locations and establish ourselves as the dominant player in this entertainment space."

There are shooting packages like The 007 for $49.99 which includes 30 minutes of exclusive range lane use for three shooters with unlimited rounds for rifles or pistols, plus three of the "premium" targets, or The Rambo for $99 with 60 minutes of range lane use, unlimited rounds and six premium targets.

All pricing for rentals includes pellets, ammunition, CO2, and eye protection.

"We are also taking bookings for bachelorette and bachelor parties, divorce parties especially, corporate events, family outings and holiday parties," says Hall.

"To the best of my knowledge, the space was a never opened VR place."