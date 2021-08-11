Sports & Play
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto pools

Toronto opens pools for night swimming as heat wave grips the city

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Late night swimming at pools like the one at Christie Pits has been going on forever, even if it's often unauthorized, but starting today the City of Toronto is making it official that you can swim in public pools until just shy of midnight.

It's all because of the heat wave that's gripped the city, sending temperatures soaring close to 40 C

Seven public swimming pools around the city will now be operating until 11:45 p.m. starting tonight, weather permitting, until the heat wave is cancelled. These pools include:

  • Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.
  • Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1369 St. Clair Avenue West
  • McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Avenue East
  • Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Avenue
  • Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Road
  • Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Drive
  • Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. West

Pools during the extended hours starting at 8 p.m. will be walk-in only and not taking reservations. Capacity limits and physicial distancing rules will remain in place.

Lead photo by

JM

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto opens pools for night swimming as heat wave grips the city

People are loving all the sibling names of new Toronto Raptors player Precious Achiuwa

Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach alleged to support anti-vax and extreme far right views

NBA guard Goran Dragic apologizes for dissing Toronto after being traded to Raptors

The Canadian soccer team celebrated hard after their gold medal win at the Olympics

Canada's women's soccer team wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Andre De Grasse and men's 4x100m relay team win bronze for Canada at Tokyo Olympics

Mo Ahmed wins silver for Canada in the 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics