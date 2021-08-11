Toronto opens pools for night swimming as heat wave grips the city

Late night swimming at pools like the one at Christie Pits has been going on forever, even if it's often unauthorized, but starting today the City of Toronto is making it official that you can swim in public pools until just shy of midnight.

It's all because of the heat wave that's gripped the city, sending temperatures soaring close to 40 C.

Seven public swimming pools around the city will now be operating until 11:45 p.m. starting tonight, weather permitting, until the heat wave is cancelled. These pools include:

Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.

Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1369 St. Clair Avenue West

McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Avenue East

Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Avenue

Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Road

Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Drive

Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. West

Pools during the extended hours starting at 8 p.m. will be walk-in only and not taking reservations. Capacity limits and physicial distancing rules will remain in place.