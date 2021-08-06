Sports & Play
100m relay final

Andre De Grasse and men's 4x100m relay team win bronze for Canada at Tokyo Olympics

Andre De Grasse is back on the podium for Canada after leading the men's 4x100m relay team to the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team that also included Aaron Brown, Jerome Black and Brendon Rodney claimed Canada's second track medal this morning after Mo Ahmed ran to silver in the 5000m.

Italy claimed the gold and Great Britain got the silver in a close finish. Suprisingly, Jamaica finished fifth. The US team failed to make the finals after finishing fifth in their semi-final heat.

Canada has a history of success in the 100m relay event having won bronze at the Olympics in 2016 and gold in 1996 in Atlanta.

Team Canada

