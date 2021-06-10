Toronto not impressed after Montreal Canadiens flag seen flying at City Hall

Toronto mayor John Tory raised the Montreal Canadiens flag today at city hall, after losing his playoff bet with Montreal mayor Valérie Plante.

The friendly wager was decided between the two mayors at the start of the historic series between the two Original Six squads.

Well, Mayor @Val_Plante, a bet is a bet.



To complete my playoff bet on the @MapleLeafs with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, I raised the @CanadiensMTL flag at Toronto City Hall today. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/rZnGNN6xmG — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 10, 2021

The terms were set and the loser would have to fly the winning team's flag over city hall and send the winner some of their city's famous food — peameal bacon sandwiches and some locally brewed beer from Toronto. Both mayors also made charitable contributions as part of the bet.

We gained nothing from this exercise, even if Toronto won that series. Pretty sure none of us would’ve cared about seeing a Leafs flag at Montreal city hall. Now Leafs fans have to suffer with this reminder, at ours. Completely unnecessary & avoidable lol — Michael (@makannaba) June 10, 2021

In the first playoff series between the two teams in 42 years, the Canadiens rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7, finishing their first-round series last month.

This isn't the first time the Canadiens were celebrated in Toronto — our city's landmark CN Tower was lit up red, blue and white on Tuesday to celebrate Montreal advancing out of the all-Canadian North Division.