Beaches are now officially open for swimming in Toronto and here are the rules

Toronto beaches are some of the best spots to spend a day in the summertime for those looking to trade in hot cement and high rises for soft sand and fresh lake water.

But beach days in a pandemic involve a few restrictions that are important for everyone to keep in mind; let the massive party thrown at Woodbine Beach last weekend be a prime example of what not to do.

Swimming without the supervision of a lifeguard is not recommended. Beaches will open for the season June 5. https://t.co/YCOiaKJudF pic.twitter.com/GiIkC4AVN6 — City of Toronto PFR (@TorontoPFR) May 21, 2021

As the virus continues to be a threat, Toronto Public Health asks anyone heading out to the beach, or anywhere for that matter, to complete a self-assessment and to stay at home if they don't pass.

Physical distancing should also be maintained at all times. And while face masks aren't mandatory on beaches, officials do recommend wearing one in any situation where physical distancing isn't possible.

Under the City's bylaw, any two people who are at a beach or any other public outdoor space who don't live together must keep a distance of at least two metres from each other.

Anyone not complying with this rule is at risk of being slapped with a hefty $1,000 fine.

Social gatherings of more than five people are prohibited, as per provincial orders, unless everyone is from the same household. This may be increased up to 10 starting the week of June 14.

City of Toronto lifeguards set to return to Toronto beaches this weekend. News release: https://t.co/TU3UloMztl pic.twitter.com/AsmzOfff7t — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 2, 2021

Bonfires, alcohol and littering will also continue to be prohibited on Toronto beaches. Drinking alcohol and starting fires could get you a fine of up to $300 while those who are found littering could face one of up to $500.

You'll be able to enjoy a bit of beach volleyball but only with those from your household and taking a swim is recommended only when a lifeguard is on duty, as usual.