The City of Toronto is launching its own outdoor fitness program this month

Toronto is taking advantage of the fact that outdoor fitness classes will be able to resume across Ontario starting this Friday with an all-new pilot program that will operate in parks and parking lots across the city all summer long.

As part of ParkFitTO, local recreation centres will relocate all of their weights and other fitness centre equipment into nearby outdoor settings for self-led, drop-in workout sessions, trainer-led group classes and other activities.

ParkFitTO will operate from June 14 until September and will follow public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of participants. ParkFitTO provides both free and affordable paid options for individual and instructional group fitness. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 7, 2021

There will be both free and paid offerings including various levels of cardio training, boot camps, high intensity interval training (HIIT), Zumba and even walking programs that will take participants on routes that snake around the city.

The organized group sessions are capped at 10 people and will run for one hour, once a week for a four-week period, with registration for thousands of slots starting on June 8 through the city's online recreation reservation system.

Group classes will start on the 21st, while drop-in style workouts of 45-minute time slots — which residents can also register for starting tomorrow — will kick off June 10.

The whole program will run through the summer until September for any resident 13 and older, and for the young'uns, city camps will also be resuming with health and safety measures in place starting next month.