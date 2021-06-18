Sports & Play
Canada's Wonderland tickets are now on sale and people are confused

Canada's Wonderland announced that it was reopening sooner than many expected, but now that tickets are officially on sale, there seems to be some confusion.

The park announced it would reopen on July 7 with COVID-19 safety protocols as the province's Step 2 reopening plan is expected to start on July 2. The attraction's adjacent water park, Splash Works is set to reopen on July 12.

Tickets officially went on sale on June 17, and soon after there was a flurry of questions online.

Questions ranged from concerns about line-ups to mistakes on reservations.

"So does that mean line ups will be at a minimum?" one person asked.

Some people seemed to have problems booking the tickets they wanted.

Others wanted to know if there would be contract tracing, and could they bring in hand sanitizer.

The park's capacity was a concern for another patron.

Answers to most questions can be found on the Welcoming You Back section of the website, Grace Peacock, director of communications tells blogTO.

She recommends guests review this information before booking their visit.

There is an extensive question and answer section with answers on masks — you must wear one unless you prearrange with guest services, safe distancing while in lines — there will be markers, and what to expect when you arrive — there will be temperature checks and health assessments.

While Peacock says there was an issue on Thursday morning with some season passholders unable to book a second visit, overall things went well, Peacock says.

"Our reservation launch has been very positive since we launched yesterday," she says. "Activity has been consistent on the site with passholders and daily ticket holders booking their return visits to the park."

Lead photo by

Canada's Wonderland

