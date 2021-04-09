Sports & Play
Toronto Raptors waive 3-time NBA champion Patrick McCaw and people have feelings

The Toronto Raptors have decided to waive guard Patrick McCaw, one of the few players who was with the team during their 2019 championship win. 

The news was confirmed Friday following rumours that 25-year-old McCaw, who's only played five games this season and less than seven minutes per game thanks to a knee injury, could be released from the Raps. 

It's been a rough year for McCaw, who joined the team in 2019 following two consecutive championship wins with the Golden State Warriors.

Many Raptors fans fell out of love with McCaw last season thanks to some annoying shot-avoidant tendencies that had people wishing Coach Nick Nurse would play, maybe, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson or Terence Davis. 

A recurring left knee injury, which resulted in surgery,  has seen McCaw largely off the court. 

Nevertheless, many Raptors are staying loyal to the three-time NBA champ, who did have some great moments before his injuries took ahold.

He is the first player since Los Angeles Lakers greats like Kobe and Shaq to be on three consecutive title-winning teams.

Others aren't feeling as sentimental.

Somewhere in Tampa, Baynes is wiping his brow right now. Godspeed, McCaw. 

