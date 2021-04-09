Toronto Raptors waive 3-time NBA champion Patrick McCaw and people have feelings

The Toronto Raptors have decided to waive guard Patrick McCaw, one of the few players who was with the team during their 2019 championship win.

The news was confirmed Friday following rumours that 25-year-old McCaw, who's only played five games this season and less than seven minutes per game thanks to a knee injury, could be released from the Raps.

"iTs JuSt pAtRiCk McCaW" he was a part of our championship run. anyone from a championship is special. period. https://t.co/zIQd0UZBBT — Zahra (@NrthPhilyUrCity) April 9, 2021

It's been a rough year for McCaw, who joined the team in 2019 following two consecutive championship wins with the Golden State Warriors.

Nick Nurse after finding out Patrick McCaw was waived pic.twitter.com/gXrnF86nqa — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) April 9, 2021

Many Raptors fans fell out of love with McCaw last season thanks to some annoying shot-avoidant tendencies that had people wishing Coach Nick Nurse would play, maybe, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson or Terence Davis.

I feel bad for Patrick McCaw but the Raptors gave him ample opportunities...just can’t stay healthy.



Tough part about the business. https://t.co/kzcnw6XLXn — nikki reyes (@Nikki_Reyes) April 9, 2021

A recurring left knee injury, which resulted in surgery, has seen McCaw largely off the court.

Nevertheless, many Raptors are staying loyal to the three-time NBA champ, who did have some great moments before his injuries took ahold.

Patrick McCaw is the simultaneously the luckiest NBA player and the unluckiest NBA player of all time — PATRICK MCCAW FAN CLUB 👑👑👑 (@threepeatmccaw) April 9, 2021

He is the first player since Los Angeles Lakers greats like Kobe and Shaq to be on three consecutive title-winning teams.

Goodbye Patrick McCaw, you were my least favourite raptor 😢 I will never forget this terrible pass you gave in the clutch 😢 pic.twitter.com/WitzddgDBT — 𝚁𝚢𝚊𝚗 ⁶𓅓 (@AnunobyDynasty) April 9, 2021

Others aren't feeling as sentimental.

The thing I'm gonna miss most about Patrick McCaw is his insane dancing ability 😔pic.twitter.com/haunLszppg — Marcus (@M_Frosti) April 9, 2021

Somewhere in Tampa, Baynes is wiping his brow right now. Godspeed, McCaw.