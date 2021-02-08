The river under this arch bridge in Toronto is the city's newest outdoor skating spot

Cross over the iconic Humber Bay Arch Bridge and you'll find yourself in Toronto's Humber Bay Park which offers plenty of trails with lookout points and views of the lake.

The freezing temperatures added yet another feature to the park this past weekend. The freshly iced-over Mimico Creek which runs through the area drew a number of brave skaters.

Being a natural rink, safety is certainly not guaranteed, and so keep in mind that enjoying a skate here is completely at your own risk.

And with the recent treacherous incident that took place at Grenadier Pond in High Park this winter where a few skaters fell through the ice, you might not want to risk it.

Outdoor skating in Toronto doesn't get much better than this

This didn't stop plenty of people from lacing up their skates (you'll need to bring your own, of course) and gliding along the frozen creek at Humber Bay. Some even brought their hockey sticks for a quick game.

It does make for a pretty cool opportunity to skate next to the Mimico Bridge. Though it's not the Humber Bridge, its white arches make it a near replica.

For those in search of a less risky skating experience, we'd recommend sticking to the number of artificial ice rinks that are currently open right now across the city.