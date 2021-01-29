Ontario's response to the Canada's Wonderland reopening plan isn't optimistic

It's been roughly 24 hours since Canada's Wonderland officially announced plans to reopen to the public on May 14, subject to provincial approval of course, but the Ontario government isn't letting anyone get their hopes up just yet.

Lisa MacLeod, the province's heritage, sport, tourism and culture minister, posted a statement on Twitter Friday morning in response to the announcement, and it's as non-committal as anyone could expect at a time when Ontario remains under a stay-at-home order.

"Our government continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic closely, but it is far too early to speculate on how and when restrictions will be loosened to permit Canada's Wonderland to reopen," she said.

"I'll continue to work with large scale attractions across the province to develop a safe reopening plan informed with the advice from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health."

My statement on Canada’s Wonderland. pic.twitter.com/sRmP3fZbqO — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) January 29, 2021

The statement is far from shocking considering the fact that nearly every non-essential business, service, and attraction in Ontario is currently shuttered amid the second wave of COVID-19.

I got their email and I couldn't believe it. They must be insane to aim for a May opening. — Matthew Forbes (@VaughanPappy) January 29, 2021

And while Premier Doug Ford has said that public health measures do appear to be working to some extent, it's still far too early to know exactly when and how the reopening process will begin.

Still, some residents saw the Canada's Wonderland announcement as a glimmer of hope for a semi-normal summer after a dark and dreary winter, so MacLeod's statement has surely crushed some dreams.

Of course. Shut this down quick wouldn’t want to give anybody any hope of a more normal summer. — Brad B😀🏒🎣⛳️🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@BradBbronson1) January 29, 2021

Fortunately, her response wasn't an outright "no" but more of a "we just don't know yet," so there is still a chance for a summer filled with amusement park rides and water slides — but only if residents continue to heed public health advice by staying home and staying safe.