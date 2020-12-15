Toronto company launches its own Canadian version of Peloton

The boujie, controversial and coveted Peloton bike has been in high demand since the pandemic hit and forced many to develop new at-home exercise regimes, and now two Canadian companies have partnered to create their very own home-grown version.

Spinco, Canada's largest spin studio, announced the launch of its first at-home fitness bike today, created in partnership with Echelon Fitness.

The new equipment, called Podium, is a fitness bike that features Canadian-made, immersive classes and content that have been curated by Spinco instructors. It also offers access to the entire Echelon catalogue of live and on-demand workouts.

"Our bike was created with our passionate riders in mind. When you step inside a Spinco studio, there is an unexplainable feeling that riders experience and we set out to recreate that raw experience at home with custom content created just for them," said founder of Spinco Michelle August in a statement.

"We believe that the result is a bike that is true to our brand and an exceptional addition to our in-studio programming."

The bike includes a 22-inch HD touch screen and 32 levels of electronically-controlled resistance, and August said great steps were taken to ensure the bike is approachable and user-friendly.

And while at-home fitness bikes have been explosively popular in both Canada and the U.S. in recent months, Spinco says it hopes this bike will set itself apart from any of the other products currently on the market.

"SPINCO came to us with a unique value proposition that truly excited our team," said Echelon Founder and CEO Lou Lentine in a statement.

"Our DNA is so similar, delivering incredible fitness that drives brand love and a sense of true community. The commitment to their clientele pushes them to keep innovating and we know that dedication will make their at-home product an incredible success."

Spinco, which currently has 18 studio locations across Canada and more than 150,000 members, will also be donating a portion of the proceeds from each bike to a number of local charities including Baycrest Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Montreal en Action and more.

The company said customers will have the option to choose which charitable initiative they would like to support at checkout.

Spinco's Podium bike is officially on sale online for $1,999 as of today, with guaranteed delivery in the spring of 2021.