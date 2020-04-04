Gym and fitness equipment purchase and rental options for your home in Toronto

Gym and fitness equipment in Toronto is in big demand as recreation centres and local gyms to workout are all closed and fitness classes have moved online.

Here are some places in Toronto to buy or rent gym and fitness equipment for your at-home workout.

Rentals



Spin Bikes

You may have noticed more people posting about their new spin bikes. That’s because spin studios like SPINCO, RIDE, 6ix Cycle, and Spokehaus started a monthly bike rental program, delivering bikes and shoes to people’s homes. While most bikes were rented out within hours, waitlists are still open.

This women’s gym in Leslieville completely pivoted to online programming after they closed. They’re offering 50-minute virtual classes and personal training. If you purchase a weekly pass, it comes with an equipment bundle that includes a kettlebell, dumbbell, bands, and plates for only $30.

FitSquad, another gym that has moved its classes online, is renting light, heavy, and medium weights to go with its online classes and virtual private training sessions.To reserve your equipment, send them a DM.

This midtown training gym is renting its equipment for your use. They have skiers, rowers and barbells available, and taking requests via Instagram DM.

Buy

Dotmar Fitness has a large selection of fitness equipment available online. From large items like benches, free weights, rowers and ellipticals, to smaller ticket items like kettlebells, resistance bands, and jumping rope, Dotmar is the place to get everything you need for your ideal home gym.

Buy yoga mats, toning balls, bolsters and yoga wheels from 889’s 0nline shop, and get resistance bands with orders over $50.

Aside from launching 45 new classes online, Misfit is selling a limited supply of equipment including mats, squish balls, and weighted balls. You can purchase the smaller items online, and email the studio to request the larger items. Misfit is seeing a surge of emails, so get your order in as soon as possible.

Indigo has an abundant supply of wellness items in its online shop, and a selection of yoga mats and accessories on sale.

If you have space and want to train like LeBron James, now is the time to buy a VersaClimber. A VersaClimber is a commitment at nearly $5,000 which also comes with a workout plan and personal training with owner Monica Stajer on Zoom. Contact her directly to arrange it but be prepared to wait a few weeks for delivery.

From cardio to strength training, Canadian Tire has a large selection of fitness equipment but is low on online inventory. The retailer says it’s getting stocked up weekly to meet the higher demand.

Fitness Depot has every gym equipment imaginable. You can get the regular weights and ropes, while also adding something new and fun to your routine like a trampoline and Aqua punching bag.

The Running Room is offering curbside pick-up for online orders at designated Running Room locations, and has a variety of running gear and running shoes available online.

Treadmill Factory’s products are in high demand, so expect your order to take longer than usual to get to you. Treadmill Factory has all the equipment you need to substitute your home for the gym.